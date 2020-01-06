Cambodia: owners of collapsed building in Kep city arrested
The owners of a building that collapsed killing 36 people and injuring 23 in Cambodia’s Kep province were arrested on January 3, according to a local newspaper.
Joint forces collaborate in the rescue operation(Source: Khmer Times)
Phnom Penh (VNA) - The owners of a building that collapsed killing 36 people and injuring 23 in Cambodia’s Kep province were arrested on January 3, according to a local newspaper.
The Khmer Times quoted Kep’s provincial police chief Brigadier General Ben Dara as saying that Ak Sarun and his wife had been arrested following an order from National Police Chief General Neth Savoeun.
They were detained at the provincial police station and will be sent to the provincial court for further questioning, he noted.
A construction supervisor was also reportedly detained for questioning over the collapse on January 4.
The National Committee for Disaster Management of Cambodia on January 5 ended search and rescue efforts at the site.
Speaking at a press conference after the rescue attempts ended, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that each family of those who died in the tragedy will receive 50,000 USD raised from the government and donors. Meanwhile, those who survived will get 10,000 USD each, and seven victims who were trapped under the rubble for several hours will receive 20,000 USD each.
Cambodian Interior Minister Sar Kheng said at the scene that the building collapsed because poor quality construction material was used and supervision was lacking./.