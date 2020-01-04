Cambodia: At least seven killed in building collapse
As of 1pm on January 4, as many as 25 victims were found, seven of them were dead, after a 7-storey building under construction collapsed in the southwestern province of Kep, Cambodia, a day earlier.
At the incident site (Photo: VNA)
Director of the provincial public security force Pen Dara said 20-30 people were trapped under the rubble.
A rescue operation is underway./.
