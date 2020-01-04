World Cambodia’s rice export to China up 46 percent in 2019 Cambodia exported over 248,100 tonnes of rice to China last year, up 46 percent year-on-year, said the Cambodian General Directorate of Agriculture on January 3.

World At least four dead in Cambodia’s building collapse Rescuers have pulled out 19 victims, including four dead people, from the rubble of a building collapse in the southwestern province of Kep, Cambodian, as of January 3 night.

World World’s largest flower spotted in Indonesia The biggest specimen ever of one of the world’s largest flowers have been spotted by Indonesian conservationists, local media reported.

World Thailand, Bangladesh to kick off FTA talks next week Thailand and Bangladesh will kick off talks to establish a free trade agreement (FTA) during their 5th Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting next week.