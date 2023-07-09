Cambodia posts some 89 million USD in rice exports to China in H1
A farmer works on a rice field in Cambodia (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)Hanoi (VNA) - Cambodia raked in 88.9 million USD from exporting 138,364 tonnes of milled rice to China in the first half of 2023, according to the Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF).
The CRF said in a recent press release that China remained the top buyer of Cambodia's milled rice, accounting for 42% of the Southeast Asian nation's total rice export volume between January and June, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
CRF President Chan Sokheang said China is a potential market for the commodity, noting that the federation will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Commerce to ensure that annual milled-rice sales to China top 400,000 tonnes each year.
The press release noted that Cambodia shipped a total of 329,633 tonnes of milled rice to 52 countries and regions during the first six months, earning 229 million USD in revenue.
Its exported rice varieties included premium aromatic rice, fragrant rice, long grain white rice, parboiled rice, and organic rice./.