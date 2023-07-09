Business Vietnam seeks stronger green finance ties with Luxembourg A delegation of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) led by Minister Ho Duc Phoc paid a working visit to Luxembourg from July 5 to 8.

Business Stock market see upswing in H2, bolstered by lower interest rates With the expectation that interest rates will continue to fall in the coming quarters while corporate profits begin to recover, brokerages forecast that the Vietnamese stock market will be uplifted in the second half of 2023.

Business Cross-shareholding poses risks to financial system The prevalence of cross-shareholding in the banking sector has caused concerns among experts as they believe the situation could render banks' financial valuations inaccurate.

Business Coal supply for thermal power plants to increase by 10-15% The Vietnam Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) and Dong Bac Corporation strive to supply about 48.35 million tonnes of coal for thermal power plants, an increase of about 10-15% compared to 2022.