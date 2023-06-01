Cambodia has completed preparations for the 12th ASEAN Para Games at seven locations in Phnom Penh capital. (Photo: Cambodia2023)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia has completed preparations for the 12th ASEAN Para Games at seven locations in Phnom Penh capital.



According to the National Paralympic Committee of Cambodia (NPCC), seven venues for 14 sport competitions at the Games include Morodok Techo National Stadium, Olympic National Stadium and Union of Youth Federation of Cambodia (UYFC), National Sports Training Centre, Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP) and Naga World II.



The Morodok Techo National Stadium on the outskirts of Phnom Penh was the venue for eight events, namely athletics, swimming, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, table tennis, badminton, blind football and volleyball for the disabled.



For other events, including seven-a-side football, weightlifting, judo, boccia, chess and E-Sport, athletes will compete at the remaining six venues.



Over the past few days, sports delegations from Southeast Asian countries have come to Cambodia to prepare for the competitions. Among them, the Philippine athletes with disabilities showed up early on May 30 with 272 members.



The Vietnamese delegation with 164 members arrived in Phnom Penh on May 31, ready for competitions at the games.



According to NPCC's Secretary General Yi Veasna the number of athletes, coaches and staff sent to the event will be 2,692 in total.



The host country will provide free tickets to all spectators, free accommodation and food services for members of the sports delegations, as it did at SEA Games 32.



The 12th ASEAN Para Games is scheduled to take place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from June 3-9. The opening ceremony of the Games will take place at the Morodok Techo National Stadium./.







