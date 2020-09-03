Illustrative image (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)



Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia will charge only 100 USD from foreigners for each of the required two COVID-19 tests and the rest of their deposit will be returned to them, the Health Ministry announced on September 2.

The ministry said in a notification that the first test will be conducted upon their arrival and the second test will be done on the 13th day of their quarantine.

Foreigners can get the tests done at the assigned health establishments closest to them and the payment will be deducted from their deposit with commercial banks which are the ministry’s partners.

The remainder of the deposit will be returned to the owner within three days after the second test shows a negative result.

In early August, the Cambodian government also lowered the cash deposit for the COVID-19 service charges from foreign travellers from 3,000 USD to 2,000 USD.

In the morning of September 3, Cambodia reported no new case of COVID-19 while five more patients recovered. The country’s total count was at 274, with 271 patients having recovered./.