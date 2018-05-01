Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen casts hist ballot in the Senate election on February 25 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

– Cambodia on April 30 began registering political parties for the upcoming general election which is scheduled to take place on July 29.The National Election Committee (NEC) said Prime Minister Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) was the first to register along with the little known, pro-government Cambodian Youth Party (CYP). Registration will end on May 14.Dim Sovannarom, a spokesman for the NEC, said 18 political parties have to date collected forms to fill in.A spokesperson for the Cambodian Ministry of Interior said the ministry has recognised 38 political parties. Also on April 30, the ministry recognised two more parties, but they have not included in the official list.The CPP of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen is poised to win the upcoming general election after the Supreme Court dissolved the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) in November 2017 followed by the arrest of its leader, Kem Sokha.The NEC had warned that anyone urging voters to boycott the election or otherwise interfering in the polls could face criminal charges.The warning came after ex-President of CNRP incited people to boycott the general election if the CNRP would not permitted to take part in.In the upcoming election, Cambodian voters will elect 125 parliamentarians. Eight political parties took part in the election in the 2013 for 123-seat National Assembly. In that election, the CPP won 68 seats, with the remaining 55 seats going to the CNRP.-VNA