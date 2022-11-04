Cambodia releases agenda of 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen (Photo: AFP/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced an agenda for the upcoming 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Meetings, which will be held in Phnom Penh from November 10-13.
Accordingly, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen will chair the meetings.
The top-level events which will be held in during the four days include the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits; the 25th ASEAN-China Summit; the 25th ASEAN-Japan Summit; the 23rd ASEAN-RoK Summit; the 25th ASEAN Plus Three Summit; ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit to mark 30 years of Dialogue Relations; the 10th ASEAN-US Summit; the 2nd ASEAN- Australia Summit; the ASEAN-Canada Commemorative Summit; ASEAN-United Nations (UN) Summit; and the 17th East Asia Summit (EAS).
King Norodom Sihamoni is expected to meet with ASEAN heads of State/government ahead of the kickoff of the meetings.
PM Hun Sen and other ASEAN leaders will meet with representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, ASEAN Youth and the ASEAN Business Advisory Council. They will also attend the 2nd ASEAN Global Dialogue on Post COVID-19 recovery which will be participated in by the heads of several major international organisations.
PM Hun Sen will hand over the gavel of the ASEAN chair to Joko Widodo, Indonesia President, as the next ASEAN chair, at the closing ceremony of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits./.