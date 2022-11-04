ASEAN Singapore aims to be a global crypto hub Singapore wants to be a global crypto hub, but not be a centre for trading and speculating on cryptocurrencies, Ravi Menon, the managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has said.

World Indonesia to ban RON-88 and RON-89 gasoline sale next year Indonesia will ban the sale of RON-88 and RON-89, its two most-polluting gasoline, taking effect from January 1 next year, according to a new resolution of the Indonesia Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

Politics CPV leader’s visit to China carries strategic meaning: Russian expert The recent visit to China of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong produced practical results and carried strategic meaning, according to Grigory Trofimchuk, a Russian analyst of international politics.

ASEAN Indonesia signs 8 bilateral agreements to promote health transformation The Indonesian Health Ministry recently signed eight bilateral agreements with other countries to promote the health transformation, according to the country's Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin. ​