World Cambodia closes up to 10 schools over COVID-19 The Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports has ordered the temporary closure of up to 10 schools in and around Phnom Penh due to the nation’s latest COVID-19 community outbreak.

Business Vietnam approves 4th protocol amending ASEAN investment deal The Vietnamese Government has issued a resolution approving the fourth Protocol to amend the ASEAN Comprehensive Investment Agreement (ACIA) signed on July 15, 2020.

ASEAN Singapore, Indonesia support informal ASEAN meeting on Myanmar The foreign ministers of Singapore and Indonesia support a proposal to hold an informal ASEAN ministerial meeting on Myanmar, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on February 18.