World 5th Regional Dialogue on ASEAN-UN Political-Security Cooperation opens The fifth Regional Dialogue on ASEAN-UN Political-Security Cooperation opened in Hanoi on December 3, within the framework of the seventh ASEAN-United Nations Workshop.

ASEAN Typhoon Kammuri kills at least two in Philippines At least two people have been killed when Typhoon Kammuri landed in the Philippines on December 2 night, the country’s police said on December 3.

Society Conference discusses anti-corruption in infrastructure projects The 10th Regional Conference on Preventing and Combating Corruption in Infrastructure Projects in Asia-Pacific opened in Hanoi on December 3.

World Francophone mayors conference shares experience in urban development Nearly 400 delegates from the International Association of Francophone Mayors (AIMF) member cities as well as experts and partners gathered at a conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia to discuss sustainable urban area building and challenges in urban construction.