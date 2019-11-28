World FTA with RoK to improve Cambodia’s competitiveness: exporters Cambodian exporters are hopeful that a free trade agreement with the Republic of Korea (RoK) will boost trade between the nations and attract more investment into the Cambodia, local media reported.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN meeting on transnational crime in Thailand Minister of Public Security General To Lam led a Vietnamese delegation to the 13th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC-13) and relevant meetings, which kicked off in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 27.

Politics PM attends Mekong-RoK Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 27 attended the first Mekong-RoK Summit in Busan, the Republic of Korea.

World Laos’s biggest ever marathon to attract 4,000 runners More than 4,000 runners both domestic and foreign will participate in the first Vientiane International Marathon slated for December 8, making it the biggest ever marathon in Laos.