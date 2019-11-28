Cambodia, Russia discuss establishment of nuclear science centre
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian and Russian experts on November 27 concluded talks on the possibility of constructing and establishing a nuclear science and technology centre in Cambodia, the Khmer Times newspaper reported.
The two-day discussion, held in Siem Reap province, took place at the third meeting of a Cambodia-Russia joint working group on cooperation in the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.
The meeting was chaired by Sok Kean, Under-Secretary of State at the Cambodian Environment Ministry, and Russian Ambassador to Cambodia Dmitry Tsvetkov.
Spokesman of the Environment Ministry Neth Pheaktra said the group reviewed a draft agreement on cooperation for the construction of a nuclear science and technology centre in Cambodia.
He noted during the discussion, Russian experts shared experience and interesting lessons Cambodia could benefit from after establishing a nuclear science and technology centre. Experts from both countries examined, looked into details of the agreement, and agreed on some points of the deal.
Tin Ponlok, Secretary-General of the National Council for Sustainable Development, said the centre would be based at the Institute of Technology of Cambodia on Russian Boulevard in Phnom Penh.
Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear firm, will assist in the development of the centre under an agreement signed in 2015 during Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s visit to Cambodia./.
