– An 87.3-metre-long boat of Khmer people in Cambodia has become the world’s longest dragon boat, breaking the previous record held by China.The Union of Youth Federation of Cambodia (UYFC) in Prey Veng province spent more than six months building the boat that is 1.94 metre wide and able to accommodate 179 oarspersons.The Guinness World Records certificate for the boat was presented at an event held on the bank of the Mekong River in Prey Veng province on November 12.Addressing an audience of thousands, Guinness World Records adjudicator Pravin Patel confirmed that the UYFC in Prey Veng and the provincial administration are the new Guinness World Record holder for the longest dragon boat.On May 28, 2016, China set the world record for the longest dragon boat which was measured 77.8 metres long.UYFC Vice President Sar Sokha said the making of the longest dragon boat in the world aims to remember the long history of the production and use of dragon boats by Khmer people in old times. It is also meant to promote the spirit of national affection and solidarity among the youth in conserving the legacies left by ancestors.This boat will be exhibited at the water and boat race festival in Phnom Penh from November 21-23 before being returned to be kept at Prey Veng Provincial Hall.-VNA