Cambodia starts work on submarine fiber optic cable linking with Hong Kong hinh anh 1Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Phnom Penh (VNA)Cambodia recently began construction on a nearly-3,000-kilometre submarine fiber optic cable project linking Preah Sihanouk province with Hong Kong (China), local media reported.

Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth on February 17 chaired the kick-off meeting of the submarine fiber optic cable project.

The 2,715-kilometre submarine fiber optic cable is scheduled for completion in 2024.

The network is expected to increase the capacity to provide high-speed and more comprehensive Internet service across the country./.
VNA