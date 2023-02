ASEAN Indonesia invites Canada to develop EV ecosystem in ASEAN Director general for ASEAN cooperation at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sidharto Surdyodipuro has invited Canada to collaborate with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to develop an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the region.

ASEAN ASEAN to host first regional shopping festival The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will host the first region-wide online shopping event in August this year to promote cross-border trade through e-commerce.

ASEAN Canada shares Indo-Pacific outlook with ASEAN The Ambassador of Canada to Indonesia, Nadia Burger, said Canada shares the same vision as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on promoting peace, resilience, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.