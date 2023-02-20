Cambodia starts work on submarine fiber optic cable linking with Hong Kong
Cambodia recently began construction on a nearly-3,000-kilometre submarine fiber optic cable project linking Preah Sihanouk province with Hong Kong (China), local media reported.
Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth on February 17 chaired the kick-off meeting of the submarine fiber optic cable project.
The 2,715-kilometre submarine fiber optic cable is scheduled for completion in 2024.
The network is expected to increase the capacity to provide high-speed and more comprehensive Internet service across the country./.