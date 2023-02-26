Cambodia, Thailand commit to renewing partnership
Cambodia and Thailand are committed to promoting a multifaceted development partnership for peace and prosperity in the region.
Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai (right) and his visiting Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn at their meeting on February 23. (Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand)Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia and Thailand are committed to promoting a multifaceted development partnership for peace and prosperity in the region.
The commitment was unveiled in a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued after Prak Sokhonn, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, concluded his official visit to Thailand on February 23-24 at the invitation of his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai.
The officials had an extensive discussion that reviewed and charted a new course of actions on the multifaceted cooperation for shared growth and prosperity, namely trade and investment, education, tourism, labour, connectivity, security and defence.
While noting with satisfaction the positive trend of the two-way trade turnover, they attached great importance to the joint endeavours to realise the bilateral trade target of 15 billion USD by 2025.
On security and defence, the two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation and enhance coordination between the respective law enforcement officials, and attached significance to peaceful settlement of the border disputes with a view to jointly building a boundary of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.
On regional and international issues, they reiterated the firm commitment to further strengthening cooperation, among others, in ASEAN and Mekong frameworks./.