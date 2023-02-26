World Cambodia’s bird flu situation “worrying”: WHO The World Health Organisation (WHO) is working with Cambodian authorities to take timely measures in response to the bird flu situation in the country after it detected two human cases of H5N1 avian influenza in one family.

World Vietnam actively contributes to global health care The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on February 24 adopted two resolutions on the organisation of the High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response and the High-Level Meeting on the Fight Against Tuberculosis, which are expected to be held during the High-Level Week of the UNGA’s 78th session in September.

World Indonesia unveils five pillars of financial sector reform The reformation of Indonesia’s financial sector through the implementation of the Law on Financial Sector Development and Strengthening (UU P2SK) will be based on five pillars, Vice Minister of Finance Suahasil Nazara has said.

World Indonesia bolster financial collaboration with OECD Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani had a bilateral meeting with Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann on the sidelines of a G20 conference in India.