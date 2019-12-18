World Indonesia reports trade deficit in November Indonesia posted its biggest trade deficit in seven months in November, as exports fell more than expected and imports of consumer goods soared ahead of year-end festivities.

World Vietnam, Japan need further cooperation for regional prosperity Vietnam and Japan should boost closer cooperation within their extensive strategic partnership framework for peace and prosperity in Asia, said former Japanese Defence Minister Satoshi Morimoto.

World US companies in agriculture to visit Cambodia A mission of major US companies in agriculture will visit Cambodia in February 2020 to seek investment opportunities in agriculture and agro-industry, US Ambassador to Cambodia W. Patrick Murphy has told Minister of Agriculture Veng Sakhon.

World Vietnamese volunteer soldiers excellently fulfill mission in Laos The Defence Minister of Laos, General Chansamone Chanyalath, has hailed the role in and contributions of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and military experts to Laos’s cause of national liberation and construction.