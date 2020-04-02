Thai Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit (second from right, front row) says 2.5 million washable face masks will be shipped every 15 days, with the goal of distributing 10 million masks in total (Photo: www.bangkokpost.com)

Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit was quoted by local media on April 2 as saying that the Thai government will ship 2.5 million masks every 15 days, with the goal of distributing 10 million masks in total.According to the Interior Ministry, Bangkok capital city is home to 3.05 million households, housing 5.6 million people in 50 districts. There will be 1 piece of face mask per person, Suriya said.The remaining 4.4 million masks will be distributed to neighbouring provinces, as well as southern provinces like Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani.Also on April 2, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the government is considering starting a new national holiday to prevent the annual mass exodus usually occurring at the end of the Muslim fasting month Ramadan amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19.At a cabinet meeting, he said that measures could be put in place during the new holiday such as making tourist attractions free to help calm the people.Nearly 90 percent of Indonesians are Muslim. During the Eid al-Fitr festival at the end of Ramadan, they usually return to their home villages or towns. Ramadan this year falls over April and May./.