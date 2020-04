The Cambodian government recently announced a measure to assist workers employed in the tourism sector which is severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.In a statement, it said the government will pay 20 percent of the workers’ minimum wages, adding that the financial measure will apply to those who are suspended from their jobs at hotels, guesthouses, restaurants and travel agencies.Payments will be made to employees in the tourism sector with links to the National Social Security Fund.The workers are required to attend a short training course by the Tourism Ministry.In addition, the Cambodian government will provide tax exemptions to businesses in the tourism sector in the cities of Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Sihanoukville, Kep, Kampot, Bavet and Poipet until May.Chenda Clais, president of the Cambodian Hotel Association, said about 650,000 people were employed as hotel staffers, cooks, drivers, tour guides and travel agents but the number has since dwindled after some businesses suspended operation.The World Bank has predicted Cambodia’s real economic growth will slow to around 2.5 percent this year mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Meanwhile, the Industry Ministry of Thailand announced that one million free washable face masks will be sent via post to households in Bangkok on April 8 as part of the government's strategy to stem a shortage of masks.