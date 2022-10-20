Poliburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vo Van Thuong (left) and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia's media outlets have published articles highlighting the meaning of the recent official visit of Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong.



The Khmer-language website Freshnews ran a story with photos of the meeting between Thuong and Cambodia People’s Party (CPP) Vice President and President of the Senate of Cambodia Samdech Say Chhum in Phnom Penh.



The article described the meeting took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere with mutual understanding and trust, aiming to continue cultivating the traditional friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two parties.



According to Freshnews, the two sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of ties between the two parties and the countries with the motto of "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability".



They agreed to continue to maintain and strengthen connection mechanisms at all levels between the two parties and countries, in addition to intensifying cooperation and mutual support in international organisations and multilateral forums, helping to ensure peace, security, stability and development in the region and the world.



The Cambodian National News Agency (AKP) run an article with photos on the meeting between Thuong and CPP Honorary Chairman and President of the National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin, during which the host highlighted the significance of the visit of the Vietnamese delegation, saying it will further strengthen the traditional friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two parties, states and peoples.



According to AKP, on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic ties, both nations have organised a series of commemorative activities, including the exchange of delegations.



Besides, other Cambodian news outlets praised the meeting between Thuong and Cambodia's Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen./.