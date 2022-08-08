Politics NA’s Q&A session to focus on public security, culture-sports-tourism matters Issues in the areas of public security and culture, sports and tourism will be the focus of the upcoming question-and-answer session of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s 14th session on August 10, according to a freshly-released plan of the NA Standing Committee.

Politics Vietnam’s peacekeepers install security fencing in Abu Qussa Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) has completed installing a 380m-long metal security fencing around a UNISFA military observation station in Abu Qussa on the border between South Sudan and Sudan.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Laos contribute greatly to ASEAN Community building: Lao Deputy PM Vietnam and Laos have made great contributions to the building of the ASEAN Community, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumasay Kommasith has affirmed.