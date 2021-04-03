Politics Cambodian PM thanks Vietnam for support in fight against COVID-19 Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on April 2 sent a thank-you letter to Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for Vietnam’s donation of 200,000 USD to support Cambodia’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Top legislator holds phone talks with Lao counterpart National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held phone talks with his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane on April 2, just several days after Hue took office as the new NA leader.

Politics Greetings conveyed to Lao Public Security force on 60th founding anniversary Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung and head of the representative office in Laos of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security Major General Hoang Quang Huong visited the headquarters of Laos’ Ministry of Public Security to convey their greetings on the Lao ministry's 60th founding anniversary.

Politics Leaders relieved from President, PM positions The National Assembly on April 2 approved the relief of Nguyen Phu Trong from the post of State President and Nguyen Xuan Phuc from the post of Prime Minister for the 2016 – 2021 tenure.