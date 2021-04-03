Cambodian NA President congratulates new Vietnamese NA Chairman
President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin has sent a letter of congratulations to newly-elected Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.
Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue takes the oath of office. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) –
In his letter, the Cambodian leader expressed his belief that under the sound leadership of Hue in his capacity as head of the Vietnamese legislative body, the long-standing good neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation between the two legislatures and nations will continue developing fruitfully in the coming times for the benefits of both fraternal peoples.
He took the occasion to thank Vietnam for presenting Cambodia with 390,000 face masks to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic./.