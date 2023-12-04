NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue holds talks with Cambodian National Assembly (NA) President Samdech Moha Khuon Sudary in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The official visit by Cambodian National Assembly (NA) President Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary reaffirmed the importance that Cambodia attaches to its relations with Vietnam and helped enhance the relations between the NAs of the two countries, said Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency after the visit, Ha said that the official visit to Vietnam by the Cambodian NA leader is of significance as it is her first foreign visit as the NA President of Cambodia.

During the visit, she met Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong, and held talks with Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



According to Ha, during the meetings, the two sides mentioned the overall relationship between the two countries from politics, and diplomacy to trade, economics, and investment as well as defence-security, cultural-social cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides affirmed their respect for the history of the two countries' relationship, in which they fought side-by-side against common enemies, and together with Laos, the three Indochina countries fought together for national independence and liberation and now they are supporting each other in national development.



He emphasised that the results of the visit have contributed to the implementation of the foreign policies of the Party and State of Vietnam which attaches great importance to relations with neighbouring countries like Laos and Cambodia.

Regarding new cooperation opportunities that the talks between the leaders of the two NAs will open up, the NA official said that following the signing of new cooperation agreements during NA Chairman Hue's visit to Cambodia in November 2022, the visit of the Cambodian NA President is a step to implement those deals.

He said the two sides have agreed to increase the exchange of visits at high level as well as at committee and working group levels to share experiences in performing the NA's functions such as law building, supervision and decision making.

The two sides pledged to strengthen coordination to monitor the implementation of the agreements and treaties between the two countries, especially those covering areas of their mutual interest such as the border area, Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle Area, and cooperation mechanism among Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.



The two sides will also strengthen coordination regarding regional and international issues of mutual concern at international forums, further cooperate to address traditional and non-traditional security issues and build a peaceful, stable environment for development for each country.

Regarding the first Cambodia - Laos - Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit that will be held in Laos, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Khuon Sudary pledged to support the NA of Laos to organise the event, Ha said, adding that the NAs of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos have coordinated closely to build the event’s agenda to enhance connectivity among the three economies.

The Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations said that within the framework of the summit, leaders of the three NAs will discuss measures to strengthen cooperation to ensure stability in border areas of the three countries, as well as solutions to climate change responses, cultural preservation and improvement of living conditions in bordering areas./.