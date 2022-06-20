Politics UNCLOS significant to international peace, security: experts Experts in a recent TV talk show underscored the significance of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and Vietnam’s engagement in this deal.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Indian ambassador visits Telecommunications University in Khanh Hoa Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma visited the Telecommunications University in Nha Trang city on June 19 as part of his working visit to the central province of Khanh Hoa.

Politics US hospital ship arrives at Vung Ro Port for Pacific Partnership 2022 USNS Mercy, a hospital ship of the US Military Sealift Command, on June 19 arrived at Vung Ro Port of the central province of Phu Yen, its first destination in the Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) mission.