Cambodian PM signs sub-decree on restrictions in high-risk COVID-19 areas
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on March 31 issued a new sub-decree on COVID-19 prevention measures, which rolls out several restrictions for civilians and businesses, including a curfew, in areas which have a high risk of COVID-19 spread.
Health officials check the body temperature of travellers on the outskirts of Kep province last week, as a preventive measure against COVID-19. (Photo: Phnompenhpost.com)
Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on March 31 issued a new sub-decree on COVID-19 prevention measures, which rolls out several restrictions for civilians and businesses, including a curfew, in areas which have a high risk of COVID-19 spread.
The Khmer Times reported that, under the new sub-decree, governors of Phnom Penh and provinces and cities will be given the authority to issue the preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus within their territories while minimising the repercussions of the pandemic on the society and economy of Cambodia.
The local authorities can restrict or even prohibit residents in the high-risk areas from leaving their houses or current lodging. The restrictions shall not last longer than two weeks.
Gatherings, other than a few exceptions such as for sample collection, COVID-19 vaccinations, and funerals that follow the Cambodian Health Ministry’s guidelines, are also banned in the high-risk areas by the sub-decree.
The document also states that all kinds of allowable travelling are prohibited from 8pm to 5:00 am, except for emergency health reasons or emergency situations concerning family, logistics, work for the public good, and travelling to work at the places which are allowed to stay open.
As of April 1 morning, Cambodia posted 2,477 COVID-19 infections, of which 1,240 recovered and 14 died./.