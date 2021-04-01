World RoK, Malaysia agree to expand bilateral exchanges Trade Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoo Myung-hee and her visiting Malaysian counterpart Mohamed Azmin bin Ali on April 1 agreed to expand bilateral exchanges to overcome the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, while joining hands to tap deeper into emerging industries, including eco-friendly automobiles and renewable energy.

World Philippines, US share viewpoint on upholding rules-based int’l maritime order US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Philippine counterpart Hermogenes Esperon had phone talks on March 31 during which they expressed their shared concerns over Chinese activities in the South China Sea (known as the East Sea in Vietnam), the White House said.

World Singapore, China discuss travel resumption Travel between Singapore and China may soon resume if the two sides can complete their work on a system to mutually recognise each other's health certification and exchange personal information, according to Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

ASEAN Thailand shortens quarantine period to bolster tourism Thailand will shorten its quarantine period for foreign travellers with COVID-19 vaccination certificates from 14 to 10 days from April 1, to foster tourism.