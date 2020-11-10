Cambodian PM tests negative for COVID-19 twice
PM Hun Sen (centre) witnesses the signing of cooperation deals between Cambodia and Hungary (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, his wife and 18 escorts tested negative for the novel coronavirus second time, he announced on his Facebook page on November 9.
He said he is under self-quarantine and waiting for the third test on November 14, and the fourth on November 18.
Hun Sen is also waiting for the testing results of over 900 people having close contact with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto who tested positive for the virus on arrival in Bangkok, Thailand, after departing from Phnom Penh on November 3.
Earlier, Hun Sen ordered the Ministry of Health, and the authority of Phnom Penh city and Kandal province to keep close watch on people under quarantine since they were in close contact with the Hungarian delegation.
There have been 300 cases of COVID-19 reported in Cambodia, with 288 recoveries. The country logged no COVID-19 death, according to the Ministry of Health./.