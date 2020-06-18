World Cambodia, China to trade rice in local currencies The Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF) and the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) discussed ways to use the riel and the Chinese yuan in rice exports between China and Cambodia, Khmer Times newspaper reported on June 18.

World Thailand boosts green economy after COVID-19 Thailand’s Board of Investment (BoI) has approved adjusting investment privileges and conditions for agriculture categories to promote the bio, circular and green (BCG) economy.

World Indonesia secures seat on UN Economic and Social Council Indonesia has secured a seat at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the 2021 to 2023 term, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry.

World Thailand to build 9,400-km international undersea cable Thailand’s CAT Telecom is partnering with members of the Asia Direct Cable Consortium (ADC) to build a 9,400-km international submarine cable to serve global content providers in Digital Park Thailand, and provide advanced technologies and 5G services in Southeast Asia.