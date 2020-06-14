Cambodia-Thailand trade hit 3.1 billion USD in four months
Two-way trade between Cambodia and Thailand hit 3.1 billion USD in four months of this year, up 18.3 percent year-on-year, Cambodia’s Fresh News website quoted the Cambodian Embassy in Thailand as saying on June 13.
Illustrative image (Photo: Khmer Times)
Accordingly, Cambodia spent 2.4 billion USD on imports from Thailand, mostly machinery, electronics, fuel, construction materials, food, cosmetics and household appliances and earned 687 million USD from exports to the neighbouring country, including jewelleries and farm produce.
Fresh News said the two countries are looking toward a two-way trade of 15 billion USD this year compared to 9.4 billion USD in 2019 and 8.3 billion USD in 2018./.
