World Philippines: Two policemen killed in attack Philippine authorities said on June 14 that two policemen have been killed and two others wounded after suspected Abu Sayyaf extremists attacked a police station in a remote town in the southern province of Sulu.

World Singapore sees record weekly dengue infections The National Environment Agency (NEA) of Singapore has said the weekly number of dengue cases in the island state has reached a record high, with 895 people diagnosed in nearly six days, surpassing the 891 infections reported for one week in 2014.

World Thailand plans to reopen borders to tourists from low-risk countries Thailand is planning to reopen its borders to tourists from countries which have comparably low coronavirus infections as it is striving to revitalise the pandemic-hit tourism industry.