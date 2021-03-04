World IMF: Indonesia’s economic outlook is positive The Indonesian economy is gradually recovering, owing in part to a bold, comprehensive, and coordinated policy response to address the socio-economic hardship inflicted by the COVID 19 pandemic in the first half of 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

World Singapore’s unemployment rate falls to 3.2 percent in January Singapore’s overall unemployment rate continued to fall in January thanks to economic stabilisation, according to latest figures released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on March 3.

World Deloitte to pay Malaysia 80 mln USD in 1MDB-related settlement Audit firm Deloitte PLT agrees to pay the Malaysian government 80 million USD to resolve all claims related to its auditing of accounts of state fund 1MDB and its unit SRC International from 2011 to 2014, said Malaysia’s Ministry of Finance on March 3.

World Malaysia to issue smart COVID-19 vaccination certificate Malaysia is to issue a smart vaccination certificate to people in the country who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.