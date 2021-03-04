Cambodia’s Dara Sakor International Airport to open in mid-2021
The construction of Dara Sakor International Airport of Cambodia was completed at the end of 2020 and is expected to officially become operational in mid-2021, according to a senior official at the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA).
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The construction of Dara Sakor International Airport of Cambodia was completed at the end of 2020 and is expected to officially become operational in mid-2021, according to a senior official at the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA).
Khmer Times cited Sinn Chanserey Vutha, undersecretary of state for the SSCA, as saying that the mid-year commencement of operations is based on the airport operator needing six months to conduct flight testing and adjust equipment at the airport.
The project is currently in the review stage of certification for operation under the SSCA’s supervision.
The airport, located in Botum Sakor district of Koh Kong province near the Gulf of Thailand, was assigned the location code DSY upon it having met all the requirements of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), he noted.
The 350 million USD project is being developed by China’s Tianjin Union Development Group (UDG). The airport will be able to handle long-haul aircraft, including Boeing 777 and Airbus A340.
“Phnom Penh International Airport is the hub and transit for business activities, investment and tourism, but Dara Sakor International Airport will primarily be for tourists, charters or special flights serving high-class travellers principally travelling on to Dara Sakor Resort,” the official said./.
Khmer Times cited Sinn Chanserey Vutha, undersecretary of state for the SSCA, as saying that the mid-year commencement of operations is based on the airport operator needing six months to conduct flight testing and adjust equipment at the airport.
The project is currently in the review stage of certification for operation under the SSCA’s supervision.
The airport, located in Botum Sakor district of Koh Kong province near the Gulf of Thailand, was assigned the location code DSY upon it having met all the requirements of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), he noted.
The 350 million USD project is being developed by China’s Tianjin Union Development Group (UDG). The airport will be able to handle long-haul aircraft, including Boeing 777 and Airbus A340.
“Phnom Penh International Airport is the hub and transit for business activities, investment and tourism, but Dara Sakor International Airport will primarily be for tourists, charters or special flights serving high-class travellers principally travelling on to Dara Sakor Resort,” the official said./.