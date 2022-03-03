Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (C) (Photo: https://www.khmertimeskh.com/)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has expressed his concern over the Cambodian economy, which may be affected by rising global oil prices and increased inflation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate National Road No. 3 Phnom Penh-Kampot on March 2, PM Hun Sen said the rise in oil prices is affecting all countries across the world because Russia is a big oil producer.

Cambodia’s economy was affected by COVID-19, but may be further affected by the escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine, he stressed.



The PM called on Cambodian people to understand that the increase in oil prices does not happen only in Cambodia, but other countries in the world are also affected.



Currently, the retail price of gasoline and diesel at stations in Cambodia, set by the Ministry of Commerce, is 4,800 riel (1.18 USD) and 4,500 riel, respectively./.