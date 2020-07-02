Cambodia’s rice exports rise in first half
Cambodia earned over 264 million USD from exporting 397,660 tonnes of rice in the first half of 2020, up 41 percent against the same period in 2019, according to the Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF).
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
China remained the largest importer of Cambodian rice in the period, accounting for 37 percent of the Southeast Asian nation’s total rice export, Cambodia’s Fresh News website cited the CRF’s source.
It was followed by the European Union and the UK.
The country also exported about 52,987 tonnes of rice to other ASEAN member countries, marking up 13 percent of the total.
In June alone, Cambodia exported 13,566 tonnes to the EU, 11,124 tonnes to China, and 16,873 tonnes to other markets, raking in 23.7 million USD./.
