World Myanmar: Death toll in jade mine landslide climbs to 113 The death toll from a landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant township, Myanmar’s Kachin state has climbed to 113 as more bodies were recovered on July 2, according to a statement by the country’s Information Ministry.

Culture - Sports Organising board for SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 established The national steering committee for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11) has decided to establish an organising board for the two tournaments.

ASEAN ASEAN, Chinese senior officials meet online The 26th ASEAN-China Senior Officials' Consultation (ACSOC) was held in the form of video conference on July 1.

ASEAN Special ASEAN-Australia ministers’ conference stresses COVID-19 fight cooperation The special ASEAN-Australia ministers’ conference on the COVID-19 pandemic was held on July 1, highlighting the importance of the cooperation to roll back the ravaging disease.