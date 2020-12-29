Cambodia’s rubber exports up 22 percent
Cambodia exported over 285,589 tonnes of dry rubber from January to November, up 22 percent year on year, according to latest figures released by the country’s General Department of Rubber.
Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia exported over 285,589 tonnes of dry rubber from January to November, up 22 percent year on year, according to latest figures released by the country’s General Department of Rubber.
With an average price of 1,341 USD per tonne, Cambodia earned 383 million USD, a rise of 23 percent against the same period last year.
The Southeast Asian nation mainly ships dry rubber to Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and China.
Data showed that Cambodia zoned off nearly 401,700 ha for rubber planting and production, 72 percent of which has been covered.
In 2019, the country raked in 377 million USD from exporting 282,000 tonnes of dry rubber, a respective year on year increase of 31.8 percent and 30 percent./.
With an average price of 1,341 USD per tonne, Cambodia earned 383 million USD, a rise of 23 percent against the same period last year.
The Southeast Asian nation mainly ships dry rubber to Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and China.
Data showed that Cambodia zoned off nearly 401,700 ha for rubber planting and production, 72 percent of which has been covered.
In 2019, the country raked in 377 million USD from exporting 282,000 tonnes of dry rubber, a respective year on year increase of 31.8 percent and 30 percent./.