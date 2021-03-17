Culture - Sports Statue of Pushkin unveiled in Hanoi A 2.1-metre-tall bronze statue of famous Russian poet Alexandre Sergeievich Pushkin has been unveiled at Hoa Binh Park in Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district by the municipal People’s Committee and the Embassy of Russia in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Ministry requests extra efforts to better preserve national treasures The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has sent a document to ministries, sectors, socio-political organisations, and People’s Committees of provinces and cities requesting more efforts to protect, preserve and promote the values of national treasures.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Cultural Day hosted in Cairo A Vietnam Cultural Day in Cairo was held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and the Egyptian Ministry of Culture on March 16, bringing together local governmental officials, scholars and locals.