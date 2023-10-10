Phnom Penh (VNA) – A two-year-old girl in Cambodia’s southeastern Prey Veng province has died of A/H5N1 avian influenza, the third death from the virus recorded in the country this year, the Ministry of Health said on October 9.

The girl tested positive for H5N1 bird flu earlier the same day. It was also the 59th H5N1 infection case in Cambodia since 2005, including 40 deaths.

The ministry said Tamiflu, an antiviral drug to prevent the bird flu from spreading, was distributed to people who had direct contact with the girl.

H5N1 avian influenza is a flu that normally spreads between sick poultry, but it can sometimes spread from poultry to humans, according to the World Health Organisation./.