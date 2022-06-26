Can Tho posts three-year high economic growth
The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho recorded an 8.04% growth in GDRP in the first six months of 2022, the highest for the recent three years, heard a recent review conference of the city’s Party Committee.
Seafood processing for export in a company in Can Tho (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) – The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho recorded an 8.04% growth in GDRP in the first six months of 2022, the highest for the recent three years, heard a recent review conference of the city’s Party Committee.
Le Thanh Tam, Director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment, said the growth rate is the second highest among the five centrally-run cities in the country.
Specifically, the agro-forestry-fishery sector expanded by 3.28%, industry-construction 11.8% and services 7.62%, contributing 0.4%, 3.56% and 3.95% to the overall growth rate, respectively.
The Index of Industrial Production picked up 12.86% year-on-year, while the export turnover of goods and services top 1.1 billion USD, up 15.16%. Total revenues from retails and services were estimated at 55.5 trillion VND (2.39 billion USD), an increase of 21.09%.
However, the low disbursement of public investment has affected the growth of some sectors, such as construction with a growth rate of 4.88%.
The director said the planning and investment sector will work closely with other sectors to implement tasks to promote economic recovery and development in the remaining months of the year.
He said if set plans and measures are implemented well, the city is likely to achieve a GRDP growth of over 9%, exceeding the target./.