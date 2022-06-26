Business Vietnam considered promising destination for world’s big names Vietnam is said to be a destination for many major companies in the world, as the disruption of production activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic in China has forced them to find ways to move part of their production lines out of this country.

Business Vietnamese diplomat seeks stronger cooperation between Vietnam, Sakha Republic Vietnamese Consul General to Vladivostok Nguyen Dang Hien made a working trip to the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) from June 21-25 with the aim of promoting cooperation between Vietnam and this republic of Russia. ​

Business Agricultural sector ensures food security, exports Vietnam has continued to make gains in agro-forestry-fishery production, and seen increases in agricultural exports thanks to its successful COVID-19 containment.

Politics PM attends Da Nang Investment Forum 2022 On the afternoon of June 25, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the Da Nang Investment Forum 2022.