Business Quang Ninh resumes customs clearance at Ka Long int'l border gate after three years Customs clearance activities at the Ka Long international border gate in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh’s Mong Cai city were resumed on June 17 after over three years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the return to normal operation at all border gates and openings in the city.

Business Dak Lak looks to boost trade links with RoK businesses A programme to promote trade connection and agriculture cooperation between young entrepreneurs of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and businesses of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held on June 16.

Business Co To, Bach Long Vy island districts target sea route Leaders of Co To (Quang Ninh province) and Bach Long Vy (Hai Phong city) have agreed to propose competent agencies establish a sea route connecting the two island districts.

Business Moves taken to promote cashless payment in Vietnam To encourage Vietnamese consumers and businesses to apply digital payment, Visa, a world leading e-payment technology company, has expanded activities in response to the annual Cashless Day in Vietnam (June 16).