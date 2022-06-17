Nearly 430 million USD needed for Can Tho-Hau Giang section of North-South Expressway
Illustration. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Transport asking for evaluation of a feasibility report on the construction of the Can Tho – Hau Giang section as part of the eastern route of the North-South Expressway.
Located in the Mekong Delta, the Can Tho – Hau Giang highway comprises of the main route running from the road connecting National Highways 1 and 91 to National Highway 61B, and roads connecting it with the Nam Song Hau route and National Highway 1.
Under the feasibility report, the project has total investment of nearly 9.99 trillion VND (429.86 million USD), of which close to 1.76 trillion VND would be spent on site clearance and over 6.8 trillion VND for construction and design. The amount is up 225.19 billion VND compared to the approved investment policy for the project, due to the addition of a road connecting IC2 intersection with National Highway 1, and updated costs.
Most of the 37.65km main route will be in Hau Giang (37.05km) while the rest (0.6km) in the city of Can Tho, according to the proposal.
An Intelligent Transportation System is planned to be installed on the toll road project.
If approved, the project would start in the final quarter of 2022 and become operational in 2026.
Along with the Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong-My Thuan-Can Tho highway, the new route is expected to create a new development impetus for the Mekong Delta in general and Can Tho and Hau Giang in particular./.