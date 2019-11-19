Can Tho strengthens ties with Cambodian localities
The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho held a working session with a delegation of the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts on November 19, discussing bilateral cooperation possibilities.
Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Duong Tan Hien (R) and Secretary of State at the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts Menh Kossony (Photo: VNA)
At the session, Vice Chairman of Can Tho People’s Committee Duong Tan Hien affirmed that the city’s administration and people always give special feeling to Cambodia, as demonstrated in various activities to foster bilateral friendship.
He noted that in the field of education, Can Tho has provided support in studying costs for Cambodian students in the city who number around 50, and assisted them in adapting to the new living and learning environment.
In the field of health care, Can Tho’s Health Department has coordinated with the Cho Ray Phnom Penh Hospital to organize regular free medical checks and gift presentations to poor patients in Cambodia since 2013. So far more than 20,000 Cambodian people in disadvantaged circumstances have received free medical check and treatment under this programme.
Regarding economic ties, Can Tho has established cooperative and twinning relations with Kompong Chhnang and Battampang provinces. The sides committed to facilitating exchanges and meetings between their businesses, while organizing meetings between their officials on the occasion of international fairs and festivals.
Vice Chairman Hien said Can Tho will continue to expand ties with other localities of Cambodia.
Head of the Cambodian delegation – Secretary of State at the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts Menh Kossony said the Cambodian government and people always consider the traditional friendship with Vietnam an important factor in Cambodia’s external relations. She noted that Can Tho, as the centre of the southwestern region of Vietnam and a hub of waterways connecting with Cambodia and other countries in the region, will be a strategic partner of Cambodia in the future.
Cambodia also hopes to promote cooperation in the fields of culture and fine arts with Can Tho through the sharing of experience between their experts.
Menh Kossony thanked Can Tho for helping the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts organize a Cambodian Culture Week in Can Tho./.