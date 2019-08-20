Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (L) and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam always spares suitable resources to support Cambodia across fields, stated Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh while paying a courtesy call to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on August 20.At the meeting, Minh said the fields include the development of a high-quality workforce, infrastructure, and social welfare.He highlighted close and strong cooperation between Vietnamese and Cambodian localities in contribution to the nations’ long-standing traditional friendship.Hun Sen expressed his delight at results of the countries’ collaboration and lauded efforts by the two foreign ministries and relevant agencies in maintaining the Vietnam-Cambodia joint commission mechanism to boost exchanges and mutual understanding, as well as promptly tackling hurdles to bilateral cooperation.The Cambodian PM also praised the sides’ completion of 84 percent of the demarcation workload on land for official signing in the coming time.He affirmed Cambodia always values Vietnam’s assistance and cooperation and welcomes Vietnamese enterprises to invest in the country, adding that Cambodia spares no efforts in facilitating the operation of foreign investors, including those from Vietnam.Talking about legal documents related to Vietnamese-origin Cambodians, Hun Sen stated that the Cambodian Government wants the community to have a stable life and serve as a bridge linking the two nations.-VNA