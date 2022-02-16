Can Tho University boosts educational ties with Thai institute
Can Tho University, based in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, has signed via videoconference a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation with King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), a research and educational institution in Thailand.
The MoU aims to enhance their educational and academic cooperation, sustainable partnership, along with mutual understanding, in such fields as exchanging students, lecturers, and scientists; conducting joint researches; implementing dual diploma and joint training programmes; organising specialised workshops, conferences, and refresher courses; and providing technical assistance.
So far, the Can Tho University has inked 33 MoUs and memoranda of agreement with 18 universities and enterprises of Thailand. Hundreds of its students take part in exchange and internship programmes in Thailand each year./.