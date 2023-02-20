Canada shares Indo-Pacific outlook with ASEAN
Ambassador of Canada to Indonesia, Nadia Burger, giving a speech at a seminar on Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy in Jakarta on February 17, 2023.
Speaking at a seminar in Jakarta on February 17, Burger affirmed that Canada deeply respects the centrality of ASEAN in the region. Ottawa will support the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) although Canada has devised its own strategy for the Indo-Pacific, which is called Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, she said.
She added the strategy clearly reaffirms the centrality of ASEAN in the region, and the country will work to align its efforts with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.
The diplomat cited a few examples of the cooperation that has been built between Canada and ASEAN, such as forging maritime cooperation to support sustainable marine resource management, reinforcing naval presence, as well as increasing participation in regional military exercises to enhance maritime safety and security.
Canada also has free trade agreements with some countries, such as those currently being negotiated with ASEAN and Indonesia, she added.
To support the cooperation, Canada has launched a Canadian Trade Gateway in Southeast Asia as a market point and catalyst for Canadian businesses to grow their engagement and presence in the region.
She added Canada will also appoint a new Canadian Indo-Pacific trade representative and open a new office for agriculture and agri-food in the region to support food security.
Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, which was launched in November in 2022, presents a comprehensive road map for deepening its engagement in the Indo-Pacific over the next decade, increasing its contributions to regional peace and security, strengthening economic growth and resilience, enhancing its significant people-to-people ties, and supporting sustainable development across the region.
The strategy outlines five interconnected strategic objectives: promoting peace, resilience, and security; expanding trade, investment, and supply-chain resilience; investing in and connecting people; building a sustainable and green future; and positioning Canada as an active and engaged partner in the Indo-Pacific.
The ambassador affirmed Canada is committed to collaboration and motivated by the idea that future prosperity and security is best served when all countries, larger or small, abide by global and regional rules./.