Business Another factory licensed to export milk to China Another Vietnamese factory has been granted with a transaction code to export dairy products to China, according to the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business PM demands continued restructuring of credit organisations The steering committee for the restructuring of credit organisations held a meeting in Hanoi on July 27 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Business Bac Giang encouraging production forest development The northern province of Bac Giang is encouraging entities, businesses, and households to invest in production forest development.

Business Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19 The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) will be suspended again amid new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA).