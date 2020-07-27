Canadian firms eye on investment opportunities in Can Tho
Canadian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Kyle Nanas (L) speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) - More and more Canadian businesses are eager to explore investment opportunities in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, especially in the spheres of hi-tech agriculture and waste treatment, said Canadian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Kyle Nanas.
During a meeting with leaders of Can Tho on July 27, Nanas said that this is the fifth time he has led a delegation to the city for trade promotion activities.
The two sides expressed their desire to expand cooperation in hi-tech agriculture, infrastructure development and waste treatment.
According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Tan Hien, Can Tho is a dynamic young city with strongly developing economy, especially in agriculture.
Hi-tech agriculture is considered the development trend and orientation of the city, he said.
However, he went on to say that the city is facing challenges in handling solid and domestic waste.
The municipal authorities will create the most favourable conditions for Canadian enterprises to invest in these fields, he said, adding that the city is giving priority to calling for investment in infrastructure development, especially workshops and transport infrastructure.
Hien said he hopes Nanas will serve as a bridge to connect Canadian firms with Can Tho market.
In the coming time, many programmes will be arranged to promote twining relationships between Can Tho and Canadian localities, he added.
According to the municipal Department of External Affairs, Can Tho’s export turnover to Canada reached 3.2 million USD in the first half of 2020, with rice, aquatic products and textiles as key items./.