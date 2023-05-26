Canadian Governor General delighted at growing ties with Vietnam
Governor General of Canada Mary Simon (R) and Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Cao Phong. (Photo: VNA)Ottawa (VNA) - Governor General of Canada Mary Simon has rejoiced at the development of the Vietnam-Canada relationship over the past time, noting the bilateral economic-trade ties have been still growing despite COVID-19 impacts.
This brings hope that economic cooperation will maintain its role as an important collaboration channel, and that partnerships in other spheres will be promoted in the time ahead, Simon told outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Cao Phong on May 25.
The Governor General citied statistics recorded in 2022 showing the two-way trade exceeded 10 billion USD, and Vietnam became Canada’s biggest trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
For his part, Phong highlighted meetings between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, with the latest taking place on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Japan earlier this month.
Their meetings, along with those between ministers and leaders of agencies of the two countries, have helped enhance the bilateral relationship, the ambassador noted, expressing his hope that the comprehensive cooperation will grow further and Canadian businesses will increase investments in the Southeast Asian nation.
Vietnam and Canada celebrated the fifth anniversary of their comprehensive partnership in 2022, and the two countries are marking the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations this year with a range of activities, including the AI Summit to be co-organised by Canada-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce next month./.