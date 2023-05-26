Politics Vietnam treasures comprehensive partnership with Chile: officer Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening comprehensive partnership with Chile, Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien told newly-appointed Chilean Ambassador to Vietnam Sergio Narea Guzman in a reception on May 25 in Hanoi.

Politics Australia’s Queensland considers Vietnam top priority partner Queensland, Australia’s second biggest state, is developing a new international cooperation strategy, which is expected to make Vietnam one of its top five priority partner countries, local officials have unveiled.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 26 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Fourth working day of 15th NA’s fifth session The 15th National Assembly (NA) continued its fifth session on May 25, the fourth working day, under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.