Business Mekong Delta works to advance renewable energy development Many localities in the Mekong Delta region are focusing on attracting investment and developing renewable energy projects, helping to solve energy security issues and driving socio-economic breakthroughs in the region.

Business Banks pour 41 billion USD in property market in 2023 A total of 2.75 quadrillion VND (41 billion USD) went into the property market in 2023, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), an increase of 6.75% in comparison to last year.

Business Vietnam’s agricultural exports to China expected to rise Vietnam expects to increase its agricultural exports to China as the neighbouring country agreed earlier this year to review regulations permitting the official export of Vietnamese poultry meat, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade (AFT) at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietnam now has five billionaires on Forbes list The number of Vietnamese billionaires in US dollar has dropped to five in the early months of 2024 from the previous six, reported in April 2023.