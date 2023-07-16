Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National carrier Vietnam Airlines rescheduled flights to and from Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City on July 16 due to heavy rains with thunderstorms.



A representative of Vietnam Airlines said that the change of operation plans due to bad weather is to ensure absolute safety for passengers.



Passengers who are planning to go to and from HCM City during this time are recommended to follow the weather forecast and information on the website www.vietnamairlines.com, its fanpage or contact Vietnam Airlines ticket offices across the country or Hotline 1900 1100.



Previously, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said that the rainy season weather was the main reason why many flights had to wait a long time to land at Tan Son Nhat airport in HCM City.



Statistics from Tan Son Nhat Airport showed that rain occurred more often in the afternoon and evening in June, affecting the operation of flights at the airport./.