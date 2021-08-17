Business Mobile payment users in Vietnam rank third in the world The rate of users pay with their phones in Vietnam is estimated at 29.1 percent, the third-highest in the world, according to Statista Digital Market Outlook.

Business Joint support needed for sustainable e-commerce development: insider Though there remains much room for growth, e-commerce still needs joint support from authorities, businesses, and people to develop healthily and sustainably, said a leader of the Vietnam E-Commerce Association (VECOM).

Business Tight but flexible regulations needed for healthy corporate bond market Vietnam should set tight rules to diminish the negative impact of corporate bond products, while constructing flexible regulations for bond issuance to effectively manage and supervise the corporate bond market, according to insiders.

Business Government leader urges accelerating public investment disbursement Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a dispatch rolling out measures to speed up disbursement of public investment in 2021.