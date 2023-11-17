Cashew exports hit record high in October
Vietnam’s cashew exports in October hit a record high of 64,320 tonnes, bringing the 10-month figure to nearly 516,870 tonnes worth 2.95 billion USD, with the annual target of 3.1 billion USD likely to be exceeded.
VNA
