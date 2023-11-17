Business Infographic Vietnam post-COVID-19: Macro-economy stable, major balances guaranteed Vietnam’s economy has steadily regained its growth momentum following the COVID-19 pandemic. Its growth rate, though short of expectations, remains at the top among developing and emerging countries, with GDP in 2023 estimated at some 435 billion USD.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s economic performance in the first 10 months of 2023 In the first 10 months of this year, Vietnam’s average consumer price index (CPI) increased 3.2 percent, foreign direct investment rose 14.7 percent, a trade surplus of 24.61 billion USD was recorded, and international visitors increased 4.2-fold compared to the same period of 2022.

Business Infographic Vietnam among top 20 fastest-growing economies in 2024 Vietnam is projected to be one of the top 20 fastest-growing economies in 2024, witth anticipated GDP growth of 5.8% in the year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).