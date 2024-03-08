The State Bank of Vietnam said internet banking transactions surged by 57.8% in volume and 32.4% in value.

Mobile banking transactions increased by 68% in volume and 41% in value.

Notably, QR code payments skyrocketed by over 890% in volume and more than 1,060% in value.

The figures for transactions via automated teller machines went down by 15% and 18%, respectively.

These results illustrate a clear trend towards transitioning from cash to cashless payments.

Towards digitalisation in banking operations, the central has encouraged credit institutions to implement digital transformation and collaborate with various sectors to develop and expand the digital ecosystem, which focuses on customer-centric product and service offerings with seamless and personalised transaction experiences./.

VNA