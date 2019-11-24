Business Binh Thuan grows more dragon fruit under GAP standards The south-central province of Binh Thuan, the country’s largest dragon fruit producer, is expanding cultivation of dragon fruit under Vietnamese and global Good Agricultural Practices (VietGAP and GlobalGAP) standards.

Business Breeding aquatic species in mangrove forests reaps high income Breeding aquatic species in mangrove forests in Kien Giang province’s An Bien and An Minh districts has increased the income of households that have been allocated forestland.

Business Work commences on Quang Tri 1 thermal power plant A ground-breaking ceremony has been held to kick off construction of the 1,320-megawatt Quang Tri 1 thermal power plant, located in the central province of Quang Tri.