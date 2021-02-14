Business Tens of wind power projects to be operational in Quang Tri As many as 22 wind power projects with a combined capacity of 907 MW are set to be put into operation in the central province of Quang Tri by year end.

Business More trade remedy probes predicted for Vietnamese enterprises this year The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is set to bolster action while Vietnamese enterprises have been recommended to gear up preparations as more trade remedy investigations are expected in 2021.

Business Infographic Vietnam elevates rice brand on global market Vietnam's rice output and value have been continually on the rise, affirming the country’s rice brand on the world market.

Business Tra Vinh-based business promotes coconut product export An enterprise based in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has been stepping up the export of coconut shell activated carbon and other coconut products as a way to benefit the company itself and local farmers.