One of the famous heritages is the space of gong culture in the Central Highlands, which has been recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

Currently, the Central Highlands Gong Festival is held annually, with Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, and Lam Dong provinces taking turn to host.

The Central Highlands culture is closely linked to villages and features unique festivals in the vast forest space.

According to a study on sustainable cultural tourism development in the Central Highlands, it is necessary to develop tourism based on natural resources and diversity in ethnic cultural identities. One of the cultural values of the Central Highlands that needs to be prioritised is to tap festivals.

If the cultural tourism potential is well exploited, the number of tourists coming to the Central Highlands will surge remarkably compared to that of 2023.

Last year, Lam Dong province welcomed 8.6 million visitors while Dak Lak, Kon Tum, Gia Lai and Dak Nong received more than 1.16 million, 1.3 million, 1.15 million and nearly 700,000, respectively./.

