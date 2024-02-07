As the New Rice Celebration of the M’Nong people approaches, whenever they have free time, local people don their most beautiful traditional outfits and practice playing gongs.

The gong space is sometimes referred to as a common cultural practice in the Central Highlands. However, there are some nuances between how each ethnic community practices and plays the gong. Even within the M’Nong ethnic group, nuances can be found between different M’Nong communities in different localities.

For ethnic people in the Central Highlands, the gong has its own soul. One must therefore develop a connection with it if they want to practice and play it seriously.

The sounds of the gong are believed to be able to reach the gods. M’Nong people hope to convey their wishes to the sacred world when they strike the gong.

However, amid the fast-paced development of society, preserving the gong has encountered difficulties.

As the beautiful spring casts joy and excitement among local people in the Central Highlands, the sounds of the gong echo throughout the region./.

VNA