Videos Real estate market to surmount difficulties next year: insiders Real estate remains a good investment channel in the long term, and the market will start recovering in 2024, insiders have said.

Videos Foreigners celebrate Christmas away from home Fun, warm, and “different from home” is how many foreigners feel about Christmas in Vietnam as they join the partying crowds along the streets of Hanoi.

Videos Vietnam-US trade exceeds 100 bln USD in 11 months Bilateral trade between Vietnam and the US hit over 100 billion USD over the last 11 months of this year amidst the global trade slowdown. The figure has been recently announced at the US-Vietnam Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Joint Council Meeting in Hanoi.

Videos Heritage - A resource for the cultural industry Vietnam is not only a stunning destination for international tourists, thanks to its breathtaking mountains, forests, seas, and islands, but also boasts UNESCO-recognised world heritage items, encompassing both natural and cultural treasures. These cultural treasures have played a significant role in the country’s economic and social development, as they are considered valuable cultural resources.