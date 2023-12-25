Central Military Commission’s eighth session
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired the commission’s eighth session in Hanoi on December 25 to review the fulfillment of military, national defence and Party building tasks in 2023 and roll out tasks for 2024.
VNA
Related News
VNA
You should also see
Party chief chairs Central Military Commission’s review conference
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired the commission’s eighth session in Hanoi on December 25 to review the fulfillment of military, national defence and Party building tasks in 2023 and roll out tasks for 2024.
See more
Real estate market to surmount difficulties next year: insiders
Real estate remains a good investment channel in the long term, and the market will start recovering in 2024, insiders have said.
Foreigners celebrate Christmas away from home
Fun, warm, and “different from home” is how many foreigners feel about Christmas in Vietnam as they join the partying crowds along the streets of Hanoi.
Vietnam-US trade exceeds 100 bln USD in 11 months
Bilateral trade between Vietnam and the US hit over 100 billion USD over the last 11 months of this year amidst the global trade slowdown. The figure has been recently announced at the US-Vietnam Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Joint Council Meeting in Hanoi.
Heritage - A resource for the cultural industry
Vietnam is not only a stunning destination for international tourists, thanks to its breathtaking mountains, forests, seas, and islands, but also boasts UNESCO-recognised world heritage items, encompassing both natural and cultural treasures. These cultural treasures have played a significant role in the country’s economic and social development, as they are considered valuable cultural resources.
Ample room remains for cold storage market to grow further: experts
The increasing demand for fresh food and e-commerce is serving as the main driving force of the domestic cold storage market - a niche segment of logistics to boom in the coming time.