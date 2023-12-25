Politics President issues order on promulgation of newly-adopted laws The Presidential Office on December 25 held a press conference to announce the President’s order on the promulgation of the laws approved by the 15th National Assembly at its recent sixth session.

Politics Vietnam-Vatican relations at historic moment: Deputy Minister Pope Francis’s appointment of Archbishop Marek Zalewski as the first Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam marks a historic moment in the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Vatican, said Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.